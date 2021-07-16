EDMONTON -- A man is facing multiple charges after police say he threw a mother to the ground outside an Edmonton daycare before repeatedly smashing her head against the sidewalk and choking her to the point of unconsciousness.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was picking up three of her children from the Seven Stones Daycare near 111 Street and 105 Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

While she waiting for the building's door to be unlocked, a man tried to pull a backpack off of her shoulders and reach inside, according to police.

He then threw her to the ground, slammed her head on the pavement and began choking her, according to police.

"Another two minutes and we may have been talking about a homicide today," said Insp. Erik Johnson.

"The incident in itself is extremely disturbing and was exacerbated by the fact two of her young children watched the entire incident through the front door of the daycare."

The suspect was arrested while sitting on top of the woman and attempting to strangle her, according to police.

Officers say they were in the area attending a different call regarding the same suspect after reports of a man trying to break into a truck about a block away from the daycare.

Police say the man told officers he was high on methamphetamine at the time.

"It was a crime of opportunity," Johnson said.

Rockie Rabbit, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, choking to overcome resistance, robbery and breach of conditions.

The mother was taken to hospital and has since been released.