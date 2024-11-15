EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman charged in drowning of 5-year-old west of Edmonton

    RCMP and Parkland County Fire department boats can be seen at Wabamun Lake in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) RCMP and Parkland County Fire department boats can be seen at Wabamun Lake in this file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.

    RCMP and emergency crews responded to a report of an overturned canoe in the afternoon of Oct. 13.

    Bystanders pulled the young girl from the water but she died on scene. People in another watercraft rescued the woman.

    Later in October, RCMP said the boat did not actually capsize and its major crimes unit took over the investigation.

    Mary Quinn, a 35-year-old woman from Edmonton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with failure to provide necessaries of life.

    The accused is not the girl's mother, RCMP said.

    Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.

    Quinn is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.

