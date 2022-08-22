'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer

While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.

A report outlining potential pathways toward a future pesticide ban was tabled Monday but only received for information after councillors questioned city administration about the aesthetics of city parks and boulevards this summer.

Erin Rutherford, ward Anirniq councillor, said she has heard from numerous constituents concerned about how "unkept" the city has looked this summer.

"We need to have a comprehensive conversation about turf management," Rutherford said. "I'm not willing to just hand over more money to this, but obviously, there is a problem here."

"We, as a city, have not done a very good job at maintaining our public spaces, and I think that shows this year," Tim Cartmell, ward pihêsiwin councillor, told media after Monday's committee meeting.

Michael Janz, representing ward papastew, questioned why maintenance was not being done in city public spaces.

"City council is extremely frustrated with the state of disrepair in our city when it comes to our green spaces, when it comes to our boulevards, and we will be digging to the bottom of that," Janz said.

"The pressing issue we're trying to deal with as a city is: what's going on with our grounds? What's going on with the appearance here, and why is that not getting done?" he added.

Gord Cebryk, deputy city manager for city operations, said not only have councillors' concerns but also complaints sent through 311 by Edmontonians have been heard.

While improvements may not come in time for this summer, Cebryk says administration will develop several service package options for council to consider this fall during budget discussions for 2023-26.

"We heard loud and clear that we need to do a better job," Cebryk said. "I think it's really important that we listen to what we heard from council and citizens, and we realize that there is an opportunity to do better with our programs, such as turf maintenance and weed control."