Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount

An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

The 37-year-old woman, who CTV News Edmonton has agreed not to identify for her safety, says she and her husband and two-year-old son were headed to a restaurant on 124 Street for lunch when the shooting happened.

The family was getting out of their vehicle at 124 Street and 110 Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. when she heard a loud noise, which she initially thought was a car crash.

She says she then saw a truck race out of the alley, and heard popping sounds, and saw a man in the truck pointing a gun at her.

She says she turned to her husband and toddler.

What she saw next she describes as like "the ground exploding at their feet."

"My husband fell to the ground and my son stretched out his arms for me," she told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "I put my back towards the truck and gun ... to shield my baby and grabbed my son in my arms."

The truck then sped off, and the woman called 911. She says she found her husband taking shelter in the restaurant.

He was bleeding, and had been shot in the foot.

He's now recovering at home, but she says he won't be able to work at his construction job for at least two months.

The woman believes her family was mistakenly targeted.

"Who did they think we were? How could they fire on my husband while he held and played with our son?"

"With the amount of shots let loose, they were shooting to kill. Kill who?" she questioned.

"I am at a loss."

The woman says her family was in a rental vehicle when the shooting happened, and she wonders if that was a contributing factor.

The Edmonton Police Service has released photos of the pickup they believed was involved in the shooting, a dark grey four-door 2017-20 Ford F250.

The Edmonton Police Service released photos of a pickup believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting on March 24, 2024. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg