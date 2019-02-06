Oilers fans have voiced their disappointment with the team’s sixth-consecutive loss.

The Edmonton Oilers lost 6-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, their third loss after returning from the all-star break.

After entering the third period with a 2-1 lead, the team allowed four goals in less than three minutes.

It was the third game in a row the club blew a lead in the third period.

Fans react to third-period defeat

Tuesday morning, the Oilers faced heavy criticism on the street, online and on radio waves.

“The minute that adversity stares at them, they wilt,” one caller told TSN’s Dustin Nielson.

“This team has a bad culture of losing,” said another.

“We’ve got to that point of the season that we’ve seen them get to too often over the last little while and Oilers fans finally got frustrated,” Nielson said.

A fan tossing his jersey over the sideboards at Rogers Place Tuesday night was caught on video and quickly spread on social media. It was a first for Rogers Place.

“I’m not sure that makes the impact like a few years ago, but it will still be a talking point,” Nielson said.

Nonetheless, the jersey toss was noted by the team’s players and management.

“It's our fans and you feel real s****y about yourself when they react the way they do,” said defenceman Oscar Klefbom.

Coach Ken Hitchcock said he was more concerned about the team’s behaviour than the fans’.

“He wants to throw it on, that’s his choice. He paid the money, that’s his choice,” Hitchcock said. “I’m not getting into that. I’m worried about our team.”

Support for Oilers plummeting with consecutive losses

Some Oilers fans have found other ways to voice their frustration.

The owner of Wayne’s Sports Cards and Collectibles has noticed a decline in support and interest in Oilers memorabilia.

“It’s rough,” Wayne Wagner told CTV News.

“We normally go through a ton of car flags coming up at this time of the year—I can tell you right now there is not a lot of car flags being purchased by Edmonton Oiler fans.”

The store is selling fewer jerseys, cards, pucks and posters, too.

However, Wagner is keeping one thing in mind: The Edmonton team is just points away form a playoff spot.

“Fans are fans and they will flock to a winning team.”

With files from Timm Bruch