EDMONTON -- Some new inflatable residents have taken roost just east of downtown Edmonton.

Three giant chickadees are perched on the roof of the CO*LAB art building.

The birds are currently watching over the Boyle Street neighbourhood and drawing attention from Edmontonians.

“They’re fanciful, they’re just delightful,” said one Edmontonian.

The art instillation is the main attraction in a toned down version of the Glow Festival. The annual lantern parade was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The Quarter Arts Society, a non-profit organization, decided the birds would be a nice thing to do, rather than nothing.

“It's nice to come out and see things and have things to do, especially during COVID times when a lot of us just sit at home and do nothing,” said another Edmontonian admiring the birds.

The chickadees are meant to represent the start of the spring season.