EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fatal crash closes Highway 625 just south of Edmonton

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Mounties are on scene of a fatal crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County.

    As of 5 p.m., police said Highway 625 would be impassable from Range Road 233 to Highway 21.

    Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

    No further information about the crash has been provided.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News