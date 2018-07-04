RCMP in B.C. have confirmed a multi-vehicle collision prompted police to close a section of Highway 16 west of Jasper Wednesday.

Details on the time and exact location of the collision were not released by RCMP, but a spokesperson said a collision involving a semi and three cars had taken place on Highway 16 in B.C. Wednesday.

Two people died in the collision.

The DriveBC website said the highway had been shut down in both directions two kilometres west of the border. There are no detours through the area.

In an update posted after 1:30 pm MT, officials estimated the highway would reopen at about 11 p.m. MT.