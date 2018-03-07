RCMP northeast of Edmonton are investigating a fatal highway collision involving a school bus Wednesday morning that left a teen girl dead.

Redwater RCMP said the collision, on Opal Road and Township Road 594, took place at about 8 a.m. – it appeared the school bus was rear-ended by a gravel truck.

A spokesperson for Aspen View Public Schools confirmed officials were aware of the collision. CTV News has learned the bus was on the way to Thorhild Central School at the time.

An emergency responder confirmed to CTV News at the scene that one individual had died in the crash.

Alberta Health Services confirmed a teenage female was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“It’s a very small, close-knit community, and a very small school,” Cpl. Mark Joy said at the scene. “So, the news of it quickly got through, of course with social media and everything that’s available to the students today. So it has a profound impact on the whole community.”

AHS said 14 patients were assessed at the scene, none of the patients required treatment or transport to hospital.

STARS Air Ambulance was called at 8:16 a.m., but a spokesperson said the crew was stood down before reaching the scene.

As a result of the crash, traffic on Opal Road was re-routed for several hours, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Thick fog was reported in the area at the time of the collision, police are investigating whether it played a role.

With files from Bill Fortier