EDMONTON -- Syncrude has confirmed that a worker was killed at its Aurora site on Sunday.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the site north of Fort McMurray.

“This is devastating news for all of us at Syncrude. The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is always our top concern,” said Steve Yatauro, Senior Vice President, Production in a written release. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Syncrude said it is working with the RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety and has launched its own internal investigation.

No other workers were injured.