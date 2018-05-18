The city said a fatal overnight incident on an LRT line prompted transit delays in north Edmonton – although service was back on line as rush hour ended Friday morning.

Police said officers were notified at about 1 a.m. Friday a train had hit an individual on the LRT tracks south of Clareview Station, north of 137 Avenue – the male was found dead.

EPS Forensic Ident Services and the medical examiner's office are working to identify the male.

The city said the LRT was running to Belvedere Station, but is not running to Clareview. Edmonton Transit has deployed shuttle buses to run between Clareview and as far south as Coliseum LRT Station.

Edmonton Transit announced at about 9 a.m. that service had been restored.

All Capital Line trains have returned service to Clareview Station. #yegtransit #yegtraffic #yeglrt — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) May 18, 2018

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.