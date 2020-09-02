EDMONTON -- The province will distribute most of the money from the federal government to school authorities on a per-student basis this school year.

About $250 million from Ottawa will be given out, part in September and again sometime in the school year. The remaining $12 million will be allocated to helping school boards meet the demand for online learning options.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the decision on Wednesday.

"We have not hesitated to support our school authorities to ensure a safe return for our students," LaGrange said. "The safety and wellbeing of our staff and our students has been and continues to be my number one priority."

Thousands of Alberta students are heading back to school this week. Staff and students will be asked to follow increased safety measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory masks for students in Grades 4 to 12.

The federal money must be used for COVID-related costs, including staffing, adapting learning spaces, PPE and cleaning, supports for special needs students, online learning and teacher training.

LaGrange said she consulted school boards, administrators and disability advocates in recent days on how to best use the funding.

"I believe that this approach is the fairest and most equitable way to disperse the funding," she said.

The federal funding is part of a $2-billion Safe Return to Class Fund.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the financial commitment late in August. At the time, the province said it needed more time to decide how to spend the money.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said it won't be used to reduce class sizes.

“We appreciate the additional federal funding, but there is no world in which you could reduce class sizes in half and reopen the schools for the current school year,” Kenney said.

The Alberta Teachers' Association issued a statement clarifying its position on class sizes on Tuesday.

"What we would like to see are more resources and supports provided to school divisions and principals so they have more opportunities to reduce the size of our largest classes, especially at the upper grades," ATA president Jason Schilling said in a written release.

The NDP Opposition applauded the government's decision to increase per-student funding. But education critic Sarah Hoffman said the education minister should do more to prioritize smaller class sizes.

"This announcement should have been done the same day the federal money was announced," Hoffman said. "We absolutely could have had kids come back to much smaller class sizes today."

LaGrange said Wednesday that this approach will allow local school boards the flexibility to decide how to best use their funding.

This is a developing story, more details to come.