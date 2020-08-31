EDMONTON -- There were two deaths and 426 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alberta over the weekend, the province's top doctor confirmed Monday.

There were 133 new cases Friday, 184 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

The two additional deaths were a man in his 80s in the Edmonton Zone and a man in his 90s in the North Zone.

There remain 1,370 active cases of the disease in Alberta, up from 1,185 active cases on Friday.

Hinshaw provided a live update on the rising number of cases and also addressed criticism over a rule change for physical distancing in Alberta schools, many of which resume in-person classes this week.

As some kids head back to school this week, Alberta's top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 cases and health measures Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold her availability at 3:30 p.m. and will also address criticism over a health order she approved on the weekend that lifts mandatory physical distancing in classrooms.

Order 33-2020 states that school operators do not have to maintain two-metre physical distancing in classrooms where seats are arranged to prevent students from facing each other.

In a series of tweets, Hinshaw addressed social media comments saying the change was stealthily made during the weekend.

I’ve heard criticism that Order 33-2020 was issued over the weekend. This timing was not to hide information from Albertans but to ensure school authorities knew about the order before it came into effect today (August 31). (1/8) https://t.co/ZZG0Kwkdx2 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) August 31, 2020

Masks will still be required for all staff and K-4 students in shared and common areas like hallways.

In the province's last COVID-19 update Friday, there were 158 new cases confirmed, driving the number of active infections in the province to 1,185. No new deaths were reported, leaving the province's death toll at 237.

While the Edmonton Zone fell off Alberta Health's watch list, it still has the majority of active cases with 544.

