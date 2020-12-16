EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains imagery viewers may find disturbing.

No charges will be laid after a violent confrontation between a disobedient Edmonton pub customer and a server who says she was trying to enforce mandatory mask rules.

A police file on a reported assault at the Crown & Anchor Pub & Grill in north Edmonton in late November "has been concluded with no arrests."

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton, "Surveillance was too grainy to obtain plate or vehicle IDs."

The server needed 14 stitches after taking a glass to the face in the fight, captured on security footage which was shared with CTV News Edmonton.

According to Erin Shaw, whose family owns the pub, a woman was asked to wear a mask while away from her table. The customer disagreed with staff, and a confrontation with Shaw turned physical.

At the time, restaurants and the like were still open for in-person service but customers needed to wear a mask if they left a designated seating area.

At a recent police commission meeting, EPS Chief Dale McFee said mask enforcement had resulted in violence reported to his officers 39 times.

Two dozen reports were ruled assaults. A weapon or threat of a weapon was present 26 times, and officers were spit on twice while responding.