EDMONTON -- A decision by the City of Edmonton to keep the Rundle Park Golf Course closed has been met with opposition by its users.

The city confirmed last week keeping the Rundle course closed, while the Riverside and Victoria courses open, was an economic decision.

But Dave Blackburn, a Rundle Park golfer, says the closure denies many an opportunity to get outdoors and exercise at a more affordable price point.

“I was devastated to tell you the truth,” Blackburn told CTV News Edmonton. “My wife and I have been waiting with bated breath all winter to be able to get back out onto the golf course.”

Blackburn says every Sunday during the golf season, he normally gets together with up to a dozen friends to play at Rundle. He says all either have physical or financial limitations when it comes to golf.

“If we were to golf at Riverside or Victoria Park we’d require a cart to get around the course. The cost would be $160 compared to $54. That’s almost a 300 per cent increase in the cost of golf.”

Blackburn also says because Rundle is a Par 3 it’s more accessible to seniors and beginners.

“It caters to a different group and now that entire group is going to be excluded from the opportunity to golf.”

When he wrote to the office of Ward 10 Coun. Michael walters, Blackburn received a reply that Walters had similar concerns but also knew of other potential operational issues, like physical distancing between staff.

The emergency advisory committee was expected to discuss the Rundle Park course at its Wednesday meeting.

The Victoria and Riverside facilities opened May 11.

In explaining why Rundle would not open alongside them, Adam Laughlin, interim city manager, said “Rundle from a cost perspective historically has been different than the other two."

He added the savings would match most of the expense of maintaining the other two facilities, and that it's not the first time city administration has looked at Rundle's viability.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg