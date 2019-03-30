Traffic in the Strathcona neighbourhood was still disrupted Saturday after the Old Strathcona Hotel went up in flames Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the historic building on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue at 9:26 p.m.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control by 2 a.m. on Saturday, although they continued to put out hot spots throughout the late morning.

Early Saturday morning, the road was also reopened, and residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return.

The cause and damage of the fire remain under investigation.