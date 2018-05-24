

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Due to ongoing hot and dry weather with no significant rain, complete fire bans have been implemented for both Jasper National Park and Lac Ste. Anne County.

On Thursday, May 24, Jasper National Park extended its fire ban to the townsite and all campgrounds. Lighting or maintaining fires in all areas of the park is also strictly prohibited.

The following devices are permitted, provided they are under direct supervision and Canadian Standards Association approved or Underwriters Laboratories certified:

Portable propane fire pits

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques, designed for cooking or heating

Propane or gas-fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

Lac Ste. Anne also issued a complete fire ban on Thursday, May 24, due to extreme fire hazards.

The ban affects all burning, including cooking/warming fires, brush pile fires; slash pile fires and the use of burn barrels.

The ban also includes backwoods or random camping areas, charcoal briquettes, deep fryers, tiki torches and wood fires in outdoor recreation facilities such as group campsites, gazebos, teepees, and wood-burning stoves inside tent-like buildings.

Fireworks discharge permits will also not be issued at this time.

Additional information on fire bans can be found here.