Fire breaks out at home in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 5:44PM MDT
Crews battled a blaze at a mobile home in the area of 17 Street and 66 Avenue Sunday afternoon. (CTV News Edmonton/ Sean Amato)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home in the area of 17 Street and 66 Avenue at approximately 4:19 p.m.
Six crews responded to the scene, arriving just before 4:30 p.m. There they found a home ablaze, bringing the flames under control by 4:48 p.m.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.