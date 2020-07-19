EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire in southeast Edmonton on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home in the area of 17 Street and 66 Avenue at approximately 4:19 p.m.

Six crews responded to the scene, arriving just before 4:30 p.m. There they found a home ablaze, bringing the flames under control by 4:48 p.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.