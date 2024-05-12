EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire breaks out at south Edmonton gas station Sunday

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a fire broke out in the Tim Hortons coffee area of this Calgary Trail gas station on May 12, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a fire broke out in the Tim Hortons coffee area of this Calgary Trail gas station on May 12, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Several fire crews were called to a gas station on Calgary Trail Sunday after a fire broke out inside the adjoining convenience store.

    The fire was reported at an Esso near 36 Avenue and Calgary Trail around 11:30 a.m.

    It took eight crews until 1 p.m. to put the fire out. Officials say it started in the "coffee station area," but they had not yet determined the cause.

    Staff were evacuated and no injuries were reported. 

    No word yet on the damage.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News