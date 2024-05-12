Fire breaks out at south Edmonton gas station Sunday

Several fire crews were called to a gas station on Calgary Trail Sunday after a fire broke out inside the adjoining convenience store.

The fire was reported at an Esso near 36 Avenue and Calgary Trail around 11:30 a.m.

It took eight crews until 1 p.m. to put the fire out. Officials say it started in the "coffee station area," but they had not yet determined the cause.

Staff were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on the damage.