Firefighters were called to a blaze at a west-end business Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the business near 170 Street and 109 Avenue just after 3:30p.m. and arrived about 15 minutes later.

An official with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said seven crews responded to the fire.

Crews believe the fire was contained to just one store.

Officials said the fire seems to be nonsuspicious, however, the cause is still under investigation.