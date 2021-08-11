Advertisement
Fire burns 160 acres in Lamont County
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 5:13PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 5:13PM MDT
A fire in Lamont County burned 160 acres on Wednesday. Aug. 11, 2021. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A wildfire in Lamont County is now under control after it burned 160 acres of land.
Fire officials say a hay baler started on fire northeast of Bruderheim and wind pushed the flames across several range roads.
The fire is contained to a hay pile and is considered under control, said a county spokesperson.
Roads in the area were closed for fire crews.
Bruderheim is approximately one hour northeast of Edmonton.