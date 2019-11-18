Fire causes roof to collapse at 2 houses NE of downtown
This still was taken from a video captured by a neighbour of a fire on 107 Avenue and 93 Street on Nov. 18, 2019.
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 12:17PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 18, 2019 1:43PM MST
EDMONTON -- Crews were called to a fire at two houses near downtown Edmonton over the noon hour.
Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call.
The blaze damaged two homes in the area 107 Avenue and 93 Street.
Both houses suffered serious damage to the roof.
Smoke could be seen billowing above the downtown core shortly after noon.
No one was home at either house when the fire broke out.