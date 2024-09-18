Fire consumes multi-unit building, several townhomes in Desrochers

Flames tore through a residential development, including both homes that were occupied and under construction, in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were still fighting visible flames at the Enclave Townhomes complex in the Desrochers community as of 8 a.m.

Fourteen fire trucks and three district fire chiefs were at the scene.

Residents of the Landmark Homes development told CTV News Edmonton some townhomes as well as a multi-unit building, where they believe the fire started, were still being built.

The fire burned the multi-unit project and several townhomes to the ground.

When neighbour Ryan Armishaw woke to yelling around 4:30 a.m., he said he could see smoke billowing from the multi-unit building.

"Smoke was pouring out of it. A couple minutes later the top caught on fire," he recalled.

"(I) went downstairs into the courtyard and by that point – it was just a couple minutes later – flames were shooting out of the building that was on fire like a flame-thrower towards our unit. Well, toward our whole complex. And within minutes everything was up."

Another townhouse resident, Fadi Ammar, added, "(The firefighters) are fast. But within 20 minutes, that building was down."

He was one of the first to realize the project next door was ablaze, having already been awake.

While someone else in his home called 911, Ammar ran to his neighbours.

"(I) screamed at the top of my lungs, 'Fire! Fire! Fire! It's not a drill,'" he told CTV News Edmonton.

The screams of neighbours woke the Raga family. By the time they were out of bed, the fire was "dominating" the multi-unit building, Victoria Raga said.

"I grabbed my family pictures and grabbed my working bag and that's it."

Despite the fire crews' effort to limit the spread of flames, the family's townhouse was one of the more severely damaged units in the complex.

It's not known how many people were displaced.

As of 6 a.m., no injuries had been reported and buses had been brought in to keep evacuees warm.

The fire chiefs said they would provide more information later in the morning.

Dr. Anne Anderson High School closed

To help fire crews, police closed the area of 119 Street SW and 35 Avenue SW.

Additionally, Edmonton Public Schools closed Dr. Anne Anderson High School for the day, as its parking lot was being used as a staging ground by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The school division said families should have received notification through its emergency messaging system.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Evan Klippenstein