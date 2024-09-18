Fire consumes multi-unit building, several townhomes in Desrochers
Flames tore through a residential development, including both homes that were occupied and under construction, in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were still fighting visible flames at the Enclave Townhomes complex in the Desrochers community as of 8 a.m.
Fourteen fire trucks and three district fire chiefs were at the scene.
Residents of the Landmark Homes development told CTV News Edmonton some townhomes as well as a multi-unit building, where they believe the fire started, were still being built.
The fire burned the multi-unit project and several townhomes to the ground.
When neighbour Ryan Armishaw woke to yelling around 4:30 a.m., he said he could see smoke billowing from the multi-unit building.
"Smoke was pouring out of it. A couple minutes later the top caught on fire," he recalled.
"(I) went downstairs into the courtyard and by that point – it was just a couple minutes later – flames were shooting out of the building that was on fire like a flame-thrower towards our unit. Well, toward our whole complex. And within minutes everything was up."
Another townhouse resident, Fadi Ammar, added, "(The firefighters) are fast. But within 20 minutes, that building was down."
He was one of the first to realize the project next door was ablaze, having already been awake.
While someone else in his home called 911, Ammar ran to his neighbours.
"(I) screamed at the top of my lungs, 'Fire! Fire! Fire! It's not a drill,'" he told CTV News Edmonton.
The screams of neighbours woke the Raga family. By the time they were out of bed, the fire was "dominating" the multi-unit building, Victoria Raga said.
"I grabbed my family pictures and grabbed my working bag and that's it."
Despite the fire crews' effort to limit the spread of flames, the family's townhouse was one of the more severely damaged units in the complex.
It's not known how many people were displaced.
As of 6 a.m., no injuries had been reported and buses had been brought in to keep evacuees warm.
The fire chiefs said they would provide more information later in the morning.
Dr. Anne Anderson High School closed
To help fire crews, police closed the area of 119 Street SW and 35 Avenue SW.
Additionally, Edmonton Public Schools closed Dr. Anne Anderson High School for the day, as its parking lot was being used as a staging ground by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
The school division said families should have received notification through its emergency messaging system.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Evan Klippenstein
Edmonton Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager attack
Multiple explosions went off Wednesday at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene.
BREAKING First Conservative motion attempting to bring down Liberals to simply ask if House has confidence in Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has confirmed his party is putting forward a non-confidence motion next week and the wording is very straight forward.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
BREAKING Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez to step down, will stay on as MP
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is set to announced he’s stepping down from cabinet and as the Quebec lieutenant on Thursday, but he’ll remain an MP, CTV News has confirmed.
8-year-old Ohio girl takes her family's SUV, drives to Target
An 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed, authorities said.
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, goes back to work days after cancer treatment update
Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
Ukrainian drones strike a major military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge fire and forcing some residents to evacuate, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday. At least 13 people were injured, Russia's Health Ministry added.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Facing loss of Alberta funding, halt of planned Calgary Green Line could cost $2.1B
Calgary city council has voted to end work on the first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project at a cost of at least $2.1 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy Wednesday with frost possible outside of Calgary overnight
A large low-pressure system in southern Saskatchewan has prompted rainfall warnings in that province with as much as 50 millimetres of rain possible.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
-
2 Lethbridge youths arrested after fire at southeast business
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
-
Lethbridge residents used 16 per cent less water this summer than last
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Saskatoon
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin, Flon.
-
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
-
Support staff at Saskatoon public schools call for more safety supports after teen set on fire
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Regina
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin, Flon.
-
Suspect still at large following assault investigation in Yorkton: RCMP
Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.
-
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Vancouver
-
B.C. municipality takes couple to court over under-construction 'eyesore'
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
-
Man killed in crash between motorcycle, pickup in Langley: RCMP
The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that closed down the Fraser Highway in Langley, B.C., late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality takes couple to court over under-construction 'eyesore'
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
-
'Certainly a wake-up call': B.C. police remind residents to lock their doors after family robbed
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
-
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Toronto
-
Two people dead after shooting at park in Keswick: YRP
Two people are dead following a shooting at a park in Keswick, York Regional Police say.
-
Large, smoky fire breaks out at condo under construction in Toronto's east end
Firefighters are battling a large, smoky fire at a condominium under construction in Toronto's north Riverdale area.
-
Toronto police launch pilot to speed up transfer of care for individuals apprehended under Mental Health Act
Toronto police are launching a one-year pilot program in collaboration with three Toronto hospital networks to expedite the transfer of care for individuals apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
-
Federal minister Pablo Rodriguez to run for Quebec Liberal leadership
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot
A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Atlantic
-
Expert says warm September in Maritimes could cause higher aggression in bees and wasps
Experts say the higher Maritime temperatures make wasps and hornets more territorial and aggressive in the late summer.
-
Check your ticket: Lotto Max ticket worth $1M sold in New Brunswick
Someone in New Brunswick has a million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.
-
Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew denies claims of toxic, dysfunctioncal government made by ousted MLA
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days
Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Prosthetic leg, live goldfish among items left on Winnipeg buses
There's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus
Ottawa
-
You will be able to 'dine-in-the-dark' at this new Ottawa restaurant
Dark Fork has announced plans to open the city's first "dine-in-the-dark restaurant" on George Street, where patrons will eat in a dark dining room where cellphones and other sources of artificial light are forbidden.
-
Firefighters rescue dog from townhouse fire in Kanata North
Ottawa Fire Services says a dog has been brought to safety following a two-storey townhome fire in Kanata North Wednesday morning.
-
Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak, canoe
A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
'It's ridiculous': Ontario man told to pay $1,000 to end water heater contract
An Ontario man was surprised to learn he would have to pay a $1,000 penalty to cancel his water heater rental. 'I was shocked that the penalty I had to pay was almost the cost of a brand new water heater,' James Alves, of Etobicoke, told CTV News Toronto.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Barrie
-
Animal dies after being set on fire in Orillia parking lot: OPP
Provincial police are investigating arson after they say an animal was killed in Orillia.
-
OPP issues warning after motorist escapes suspicious encounter
Police are warning the public after an incident in Minden Hills on Monday morning.
-
Woman testifies about ex-husband's relationship with Katherine Janeiro in 1994 murder trial
Bruce Ellis sat in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday as his ex-wife testified about her former spouse's relationship with a young mother who was found dead in her apartment 30 years ago.
Kitchener
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
City of Guelph proposes bylaw to protect renters
City council approved an 'evictions survey' during Tuesday night’s meeting to get a better snapshot of the impacts of evictions occurring within Guelph.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
London
-
The City of London is calling and wants to know what you think
If your phone rings with a number you don't recognize, it could be the City of London calling. This year's resident satisfaction survey is taking place until Oct. 6.
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian in ICU after getting struck by vehicle
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in south Windsor.
-
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
-
Ward 6 kicks off series of meetings in the city
Windsor ward meetings have begun, with councillor conversations and resident reservations. Coun. Ed Sleiman was up first in the series of meetings, giving residents a public forum for face time with councillors and city officials.