EDMONTON -- An abandoned trailer caught fire early Friday morning in east Edmonton.

No one was living in the trailer in Mid City Trailer Court at 4515 76 Ave. NW and no injuries have been reported.

Extra crews were on scene, rotating due to the cold weather.

As of 5:15 a.m., crews were securing the burnt shell of the trailer and attempting to find its owner.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.