EDMONTON -- A fire at a commercial building in Athabasca's downtown has caused road closures and detours in the area.

The building is in the area of 50 Street and 50 Avenue, residents say it used to be a Home Hardware.

Witnesses told CTV News Edmonton the fire started around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday evening.

An emergency alert was sent at 8:11 p.m. telling people in the area that the heavy smoke was "significantly impacting the area."

RCMP have closed some roads surrounding the fire so crews have room to work.