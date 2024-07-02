Fire destroys cooling tower, sparks grass fire in industrial area east of Edmonton

A fire that broke out in an industrial area east of Edmonton on Canada Day has destroyed an unused cooling tower.

The fire broke out at 11:55 p.m. in an area off Hayter Road and firefighters arrived on scene at 12:04 a.m.

The fire in the cooling tower spread to the ground nearby causing grass fires.

The fire was declared under control at 6:17 a.m. but had not been declared out as of 8 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says fighting the fire was made more difficult because there are no hydrants in the area.

No injuries have been reported and no other structures are at risk.

Fire crews were also called to a large grass fire in the area in April.