EDMONTON -- Those at the Commercial Hotel on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue Saturday night were evacuated for a fire.

The fire started in a small outside building connected to the hotel, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

It was called in at 7:56 p.m. and four crews were on scene two minutes later, gaining control of the blaze by 8:06 p.m. The fire was out at 8:44 p.m.

Because the fire started in an outside building, Blues on Whyte and a neighbouring restaurant were also evacuated.

However, EFRS said there was no fire spread to the hotel itself and that the hotel had only sustained smoke damage.

ETS buses were brought in, but officials said most guests had relocated to Hudsons Canada’s Pub and the transportation was cancelled.

Fire investigators were on scene and guests were expected to be able to return once their work was done.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.