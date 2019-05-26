Fire crews were kept busy Sunday evening after a small section of Edmonton’s river valley caught fire.

Crews say around 7:40 p.m. a blaze broke out near the top of a staircase between Grand View Drive and the Alfred H. Savage Centre.

It’s believed that poplar fuzz blanketing the ground caught fire, which then spread to the undergrowth.

The fire was declared under control just under an hour after crews arrived.

“Edmonton Fire Rescue Services wants to remind people to be extra careful when smoking given the dry conditions we are currently experiencing,” said Captain Graig Unchulenko.

The exact cause of the blaze is not known.