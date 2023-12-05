EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Firearms complaint' prompts shelter-in-place order in Fort McKay: RCMP

    Anton Grandjambe. (Supplied) Anton Grandjambe. (Supplied)

    Police in northern Alberta are searching for a 21-year-old man they say is armed in connection to a shelter-in-place order in Fort McKay.

    At 10:30 a.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP were at a house on Target Road and searching for Anton Grandjambe.

    Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

    Residents were asked to shelter in place, stay away from the area, not approach the armed man or post photos of the incident on social media.

    "We ask that photos of responding officers not be placed on social media until after the incident is over," RCMP said in a statement.

    Fort McKay is approximately 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

    More details to come…

