EDMONTON -- Six fire stations responded to a fire at a mushroom farm in Strathcona County early Tuesday morning.

The county’s emergency services were alerted by an alarm at the business, Signature Mushrooms near Township Road 525 and Range Road 215, at 3:47 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large, commercial structure was heavily involved and decided it wasn’t possible to work from the inside.

Officials said the facility was used for mushroom production.

At noon, firefighters were still at the scene and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

“Priority will be to protect all other buildings in the area not involved in the fire,” a county spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

A second alarm was also rung, prompting more crews to be called to the location. In total, three squads, six tankers, as well as lead officials, support units and extra crew members for rotation are working at the address.

The county said one firefighter was injured but taken to hospital only as a precaution.

Fire investigators are also there.