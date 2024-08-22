EDMONTON
    • Firefighters called to house fire on St. Albert Trail

    Firefighters were called to a house on St. Albert Trail on Aug. 22, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters were called to a house on St. Albert Trail on Aug. 22, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Firefighters were called to a house fire in north Edmonton early on Thursday morning.

    Crews were on scene at the house on St. Albert Trail near 118 Avenue at 5:23 a.m.

    Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.

    The fire was declared under control by 5:52 a.m.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the home was unoccupied.

    No injuries were reported.

    The southbound lane of St. Albert Trail was closed during the firefight.

