Firefighters find body at scene of 95 Street fire

EDMONTON -

A man's body was found in a burned building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a small building at 10630 95 Street around 4 a.m.

The man was found after they were able to get inside, according to the district fire chief on scene. His age and name are not known.

The fire did not spread to any other buildings. Officials expected 95 Street in the area of 106 Avenue could reopen in the 6 o'clock hour.