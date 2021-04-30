EDMONTON -- Another 650,000 Albertans became eligible for a COVID-19 dose on Friday.

The province opened booking for the rest of Phase 2C, which includes health workers not vaccinated in previous rounds, and Phase 2D.

The latter includes police officers, firefighters, Albertans aged 50 to 64, and Indigenous people aged 35 to 49.

Twenty-seven per cent of Albertans have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 6.5 per cent are fully immunized.

Phase 3, expected to begin May to June, will expand to the general public.

Wood Buffalo and Banff residents at least 30 years old are now eligible for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to the high case rates in the two municipalities.

Alberta expects to receive 30,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week, and 236,000 Pfizer doses in each of the next two weeks, Premier Jason Kenney said.

On Thursday, Alberta reported three pandemic highs: 2,048 daily cases, 21,385 active infections and 151 ICU admissions.

Kenney also introduced restrictions in areas with a case rate of 350 and at least 250 infections, which include Edmonton and Calgary.

