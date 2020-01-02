EDMONTON -- The first case of severe vaping-related illness has been confirmed in Alberta, according to the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Health officials are not sharing details of who suffered the illness and where they are located, but say they are "actively monitoring" the situation.

"I want to remind all Albertans that vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping," Hinshaw said in a statement.

In a tweet, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he's been informed the person affected has been treated and is recovering at home.

A final report from the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act review led by @JeremyPNixon will be provided to me shortly. Based on its findings, we expect to table new vaping-related legislation this spring. — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) January 2, 2020

In fall 2019, federal health officials asked provincial counterparts to report any probable or confirmed cases of severe illness linked to vaping as part of a national investigation.

The province is currently reviewing Alberta's Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act

"Based on its findings, we expect to table new vaping-related legislation this spring," Shandro said.

The Alberta incident is the 15th case of vaping-associated lung illness in the country, according to health officials.