EDMONTON -- Health groups are urging the provincial government to ban flavoured vaping products to protect teenagers.

As the UCP government's review into the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act closes Friday, Action on Smoking & Health and the Alberta Policy Coalition for Chronic Disease Prevention want Alberta to follow Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and the Northwest Territories and ban flavoured vaping products.

"It’s time to protect Alberta youth from flavoured vaping products," said Kayla Atkey of the Alberta Policy Coalition for Chronic Disease Prevention. "The provincial government needs to stop tobacco and vaping companies in their tracks before matters get worse. There are over 35,000 Alberta youth using flavoured vaping products and that’s 35,000 too many."

Concerns have arisen over vaping use in Canada after an Ontario teen nearly died due to a lung disease.

A recent poll shows 71 per cent of Albertans would support a ban on all vaping products.

The Alberta government increased taxes on tobacco products in its latest budget—a move it says will raise revenue by $45 million by 2022-23.

Albertans can fill out the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act survey online until the end of the day.