It's back to school week for many students across the province, including Edmonton's largest school division.

Thursday marked the first day of classes for Edmonton Public Schools, though staff have been getting ready for some time.

"We have our classrooms ready, our teachers are all ready with their activities to go … we're just so excited," Centennial School principal Shannon Harwood said.

Students also told CTV News Edmonton that while they wished summer was a bit longer, they were happy to be back to see their friends and teachers.

Earlier this week, the province and the Alberta Motor Association issued reminders for drivers now that school zones are back in effect.