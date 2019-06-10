First degree murder charge laid in Xhale Lounge shooting
Police have issued nation-wide warrants for Amin Yussuf, who has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in relation to a shooting at Xhale Lounge in March.
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 9:50AM MDT
Police have issued nation-wide warrants for a man accused of murdering an Xhale Lounge patron in March.
Amin Yussuf, 29, is charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
On March 24, a man allegedly discharged several rounds through a bar window and fled the scene.
Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, was killed. Two others were injured.
Police said Yussuf has connections to northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.
He is also known by several other names:
- Abdirizak Yussuf
- Craig Yussuf
- Mohemed Yussuf
- Mohemed Mohamed
- and, Mohammed Farrah.
Police have warned the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Those with information on his location are asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Yussuf is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.