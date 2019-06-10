Police have issued nation-wide warrants for a man accused of murdering an Xhale Lounge patron in March.

Amin Yussuf, 29, is charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On March 24, a man allegedly discharged several rounds through a bar window and fled the scene.

Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, was killed. Two others were injured.

Police said Yussuf has connections to northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

He is also known by several other names:

Abdirizak Yussuf

Craig Yussuf

Mohemed Yussuf

Mohemed Mohamed

and, Mohammed Farrah.

Police have warned the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Those with information on his location are asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Yussuf is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. He is six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.