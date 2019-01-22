

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Bart and Razz have a new job that no one in Edmonton has done before.

The two dogs are Edmonton police’s first-ever explosive detection canines on staff.

“Their sole purpose is to search for explosives,” Bart’s handler, Sgt. Kelly Surmon, told CTV News.

Bart and Razz underwent intensive training for 14 weeks. They will be used for things like security sweeps, events and evidence collection.

“The dogs are trained in 31 odours, and these 31 odours are the basic components of different types of explosives,” Surmon said.

“We try to simulate any kind of call they would be on.”

The two will live with their handlers. Surmon described Bart as a “very excited dog, very social dog. He loves belly rubs." Sgt. Mike Garth said Razz is “super friendly. He likes getting petted.”

With files from Timm Bruch