EDMONTON -- Mr. Potato Head, meet West Edmonton Mall.

The mall has announced that Galaxyland, its space-themed amusement park, will be blasting off into a new direction in a partnership with Hasbro, maker of games and toys including Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh, Battleship, Operation and G.I. Joe.

The park will be renamed “Galaxyland powered by Hasbro.” It will be the first Hasbro-themed amusement park in the country.

The transformation will include over 25 rides, games and attractions with Hasbro tie-ins, a Hasbro retail experience, and food service establishments for all ages.

“Galaxyland has been providing entertainment to locals and visitors from around the world for more than three decades, and we’re thrilled to bring a number of exciting rides and activities themed to many of Hasbro’s iconic brands,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment, Hasbro in a written release. “When ‘Galaxyland powered by Hasbro’ officially opens, we’re sure that fans and families will get to experience their favorite brands like never before.”

"We are delighted to welcome Hasbro to Galaxyland. Both of our brands represent dynamic family fun and ‘Galaxyland powered by Hasbro’ will combine our amazing rides and attractions with Hasbro’s loved and well-known brands to produce a first-class Entertainment destination.” Said Danielle Woo, General Manager of West Edmonton Mall.

Construction on the park is scheduled to begin this month and the grand opening is scheduled for fall 2020. Galaxyland will remain open during construction.