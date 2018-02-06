The Edmonton Police Service is warning residents to take precautions, following a series of reported robberies mainly in northeast and southwest Edmonton in recent months.

Police said they have received a series of reports on personal robberies, thefts and mischief dating back to the summer of 2017. EPS said the incidents involved “groups of youths” at the Belvedere, Southgate and Century Park LRT Stations, a number of convenience and grocery stores, and the Clareview, Terwillegar and Saville recreation centres.

It’s believed the groups could be responsible for more than 60 incidents between July 31, 2017 and January 23, 2018.

EPS said the cases are considered crimes of opportunity, where individuals are targeted for expensive items, like cell phones, laptops and clothing.

The suspects are believed to be anywhere from 13 to 18-years-old – reports indicated victims were approached by groups of between four and 12 suspects.

So far, police have arrested and charged five individuals believed to be responsible for a number of robberies or thefts. The accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).