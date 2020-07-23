EDMONTON -- Flair is adding flights from Edmonton to Kelowna, Prince George, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The discount airline is also adding flights between those cities and Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

Calgarians will be able to fly to Kelowna, Vancouver, Toronto and Winnipeg.

“We continuously receive requests from our passengers to service these communities,” CEO Jim Scott said in a news release.

“Many of these areas are experiencing reduced accessibility, and we know that Canadians need affordable air fares now more than ever. We are committed to supporting these communities across the country as they safely reopen to travel.”

The company will also once again offer a Vancouver-Victoria route six days a week.

Flair says flyers should expect a "visual mask check," health questionnaire and temperature test, and that it has increased cleaning measures and will continue using HEPA filters.