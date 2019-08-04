Fire crews and police are investigating after a home under construction burnt to the ground in west Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Flames broke out at the site along Eifert Crescent just after 3:15 p.m. Crews arrived and managed to get the flames under control within 15 minutes but the home's frame was largely scorched and collapsed.

Fire officials say it's too soon to assess cause or damage costs.

Flames appear to have spread to a neighbouring home, damaging the siding on the side nearest the construction site.