Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.
It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season.
“The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-ever three-point game in the NHL as the Flames grabbed a 4-1 lead in the first period.
“We kind of got back on our heels a little bit in the second, but we managed to turn it back around in the third and finished the game off well, which was good to see.
“We didn’t panic. We know what it takes to win and what little things need to be done to win in this league.”
Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames
Kadri said the way the Flames withstood an Oilers comeback attempt was a positive sign.
“I am happy with the way we played,” Kadri said. “It shows a lot of maturity. We have a mature group in here and I don’t think anyone really hit the panic button.”
Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1), who also trailed by three goals in their first game against Vancouver before rallying to win 5-3.
“We had a couple of whacks at the end, we were hoping one of those squeaks through. It wasn’t meant to be,” said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who had two assists.
“Just individual and system mistakes, they’re little mistakes that are easy to clean up. We can’t spot a team three goals in back-to-back nights. That’s something we have to address, obviously.”
The Flames got off to a quick start, scoring 1:13 into the opening frame when Backlund was able to deposit the rebound in front after Oilers' starter Jack Campbell made the initial save on a deflected shot.
Edmonton erased that early lead 3:18 into the first on a broken pass that ended up going back to Ceci, who beat Flames goalie Dan Vladar on a long shot to the glove side.
Calgary regained the advantage just over a minute later at 4:34 as Stone was able to send a shot through heavy traffic that found its way into the net.
The Flames made it 3-1 three minutes later on the power play as Oilers defender Brett Kulak wiped out, allowing Kadri a clear lane to the net and he made no mistake in scoring his first goal for Calgary.
The Flames added to their lead midway through the first as Mangiapane banged home a rebound from the blue paint after Campbell made the initial save. The Oilers brought in backup Stuart Skinner to replace Campbell, who allowed four goals on 11 shots.
Edmonton got one back on the power play midway through the second period as Evander Kane made a great pass on the doorstep across to McDavid, who scored his fourth of the season.
The Oilers made it a one-goal game with five minutes left in the second as Ryan Murray pushed up from defence and ended up sending a feed in front from behind the net to McLeod, who sent it past Vladar.
There was no scoring in the third period, despite a final flurry by the Oilers at the end.
Calgary outshot the Oilers 42-28 in the game.
Skinner had 31 saves in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Calgary
-
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
-
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
-
Drumheller man in hospital after falling into well
A Drumheller man was hospitalised after falling into a well Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigation blocks eastbound lanes of Highway 16
Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.
-
Saskatoon bid for urban national park prepares for public consultation
Work to designate the Meewasin Valley as one of Canada’s first urban national parks continues with the launch of a new website to share details about the ongoing project.
-
Saskatoon first responders test their mettle
Three branches of Saskatoon first responders are competing in a fitness challenge to raise funds for veterans’ and first responders’ mental health.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw police arrest two men after early morning break-in
An incident surrounding a break and enter in Moose Jaw on Saturday led to multiple arrests according to police.
-
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
-
Regina police charge man with assault in stabbing incident
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident that ended with one man injured and another arrested.
Atlantic
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
'My friends, they died. For what?': Ukrainians in Halifax protest war
Two-dozen Ukrainians gathered in Halifax’s Peace and Friendship Park Saturday afternoon to protest the war in their home country.
Toronto
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
When can you save money and avoid a procedure at the dentist?
Visits to the dentist are important for your oral health, but they can also be expensive.
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Montreal
-
Firefighter who died in Lachine rapids boat rescue awarded medal of sacrifice
Quebec’s public security ministry has awarded a posthumous medal of sacrifice to firefighter Pierre Lacroix who drowned in the St. Lawrence River trying to rescue boaters in distress last fall. Medals of honour were also awarded to his three surviving colleagues, who accompanied Lacroix on the rescue mission, François Rabouin, Robin Brunet-Paiement and Michael Maillé.
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Montreal driver crashes through a fence, patio and wraps vehicle around swing set
Montreal police (SPVM) say neither alcohol nor speed was involved when a car careened out of control, crashing through a fence, a private patio and into a swing set at a playground on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Almost 34,000 voters cast ballots in last advance voting day in Ottawa
Nearly 34,000 people cast ballots Friday in the final day of advance voting ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Ottawa.
-
One man suffers burns in Cyrville area kitchen fire
Ottawa firefighters doused a kitchen fire in a Cyrville area highrise.
-
Meet the candidates for school board trustee in Ottawa's municipal election
When Ottawa voters head to the polls on Oct. 24 to vote for mayor and councillor, they will also be marking the ballot for a school board trustee.
Kitchener
-
Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
From the body of a missing Kitchener woman found in B.C to a fire at a Kitchener encampment. Here are the top stories of the week from CTV Kitchener.
-
Fatal collision near New Hamburg leads to renewed calls for more safety measures
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue on Saturday.
-
WLU mourns passing of former dean of students Fred Nichols
Wilfrid Laurier University is mourning the passing of former dean of students Fred Nichols who served the university community for more than 50 years.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
Results of Operation Impact in the north
Ontario Provincial Police were busy in the region over the Thanksgiving long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.
Winnipeg
-
Early morning collision sends 81-year-old to hospital
An 81-year-old woman remains in guarded condition in hospital after a collision in St. James early Sunday morning.
-
'Everyone's getting honoured': high school homecoming game raises money for CancerCare
High school students in St. James were raising money for a good cause at their homecoming football game this weekend.
-
How the Manitoba Métis Federation is transforming the historic Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main
A Métis National Heritage Centre is being created in the historic Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Voter turnout down in Vancouver, up in Surrey compared to 2018
A municipal election that brought sweeping change to B.C.'s largest city saw lower turnout than the 2018 contest.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
Vancouver Island
-
2022 election turnout declines in Victoria and Saanich
Turnout declined in Victoria and Saanich this year compared to the 2018 municipal election.
-
Marianne Alto elected mayor of Victoria
B.C.'s capital city has a new mayor. Long-time councillor Marianne Alto was elected mayor of Victoria on Saturday night. Alto garnered 15,090 votes (55.5 per cent), defeating challenger Stephen Andrew who received 9,775 (36 per cent).
-
Scott Goodmanson elected mayor of Langford along with 5 new councillors
Scott Goodmanson has been elected mayor of Langford, B.C., upsetting longtime mayor Stew Young.