Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) and Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, October 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island