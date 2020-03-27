EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Food Bank is preparing for an increase in requests as job losses and economic uncertainty spike because of COVID-19.

"Every day is a new day for us," spokesperson Carly Kincaid Williams told CTV News Edmonton on Friday. "What we planned yesterday might not work today, so everything is different."

The food bank regularly feeds 22,000 people each month.

They are asking Edmontonians to continue to donate food and funds to help them meet the demand.

"Monetary donations are the most helpful right now because we can buy in bulk, we can buy what we need when we need it, and honestly, we don't have the volunteer base to be sorting the food," Kincaid Williams said.

The non-profit is still welcoming volunteers but can only safely accommodate groups of up to four people.

Anyone in need of food resources must phone the food bank at 780-425-4190. The line is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.