EDMONTON -- Huge containers of sour cream, box loads of fresh vegetables and more are lining the walls of Edmonton's Food Bank. They are mostly new donations from local restaurants and food service providers who are closed because of COVID-19.

Several businesses have donated food from their kitchens, reducing waste and helping the food bank keep up with growing demand.

"Everyone who can step up is stepping up," Tamisan Bencz-Knight told CTV News Edmonton. "This is beautiful and needed for us right now."

As quickly as it arrives, the food goes out to Edmontonians in need. And it is expected that more people will need to rely on the food bank as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Marriott hotel, Little Brick, New York Fries and Aramark have all donated food in recent days.

Many other Edmonton businesses have committed to raising money and food donations over the next three months.