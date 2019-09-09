Former junior high teacher charged with sexual assault, police looking for additional victims
Edmonton's Londonderry Junior High school is shown in an undated Google Maps image.
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 3:22PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 3:55PM MDT
A former Edmonton teacher has been charged with sexual assault.
On Sept. 3, Robert Liam McGee, 29, a former teacher at Londonderry Junior High was charged with sexual assault.
The investigation began after police received a complaint in June that McGee gave alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulted her.
Police are looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.