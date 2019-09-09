

CTV News Edmonton





A former Edmonton teacher has been charged with sexual assault.

On Sept. 3, Robert Liam McGee, 29, a former teacher at Londonderry Junior High was charged with sexual assault.

The investigation began after police received a complaint in June that McGee gave alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulted her.

Police are looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.