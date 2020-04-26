EDMONTON -- Former MLA for Stony Plain Erin Babcock passed away Saturday after a short battle with cancer.

She was 38.

She was elected in 2015 representing the electoral district of Stony Plain, running as a member of the New Democratic Party.

Babcock was diagnosed with uterine cancer in May 2018.

Tributes poured in from political leaders across Alberta in memory of Babcock.

Erin Babcock was all heart, grit, determination and fun.

Erin Babcock was all heart, grit, determination and fun.

She was a wonderful friend to those around her, a dedicated mother, and was passionate about serving her constituents as their MLA. — Rachel Notley

My sincere condolences to former MLA Erin Babcock’s family, friends, and colleagues.



She represented her community of Stony Plain in the Legislature with dignity, continuing to serve even as she battled cancer.



May she rest in peace. https://t.co/zQr7rnFw87 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 26, 2020

So sad to hear of Erin Babcock's passing. I remember her getting the job done for constituents, every day. She would park herself in my office to make schools were built and supported. She got me out to her constituency a LOT. Peace sister, I love you a lot. — David Eggen

It is so sad to have to say goodbye to Erin Babcock, MLA Stony Plain. She was tremendous joy, tremendous strength and tremendous love. She is missed and held with love in our hearts. — Richard Feehan

The leader of Alberta's NDP, Rachel Notley, recalled Babcock as having heart, grit, determination and fun.

"She was a wonderful friend to those around her, a dedicated mother, and was passionate about serving her constituents as their MLA," Notley said in a written release.

"Her dedication inspired all who knew her. We all feel this loss deeply and are sending our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones.”