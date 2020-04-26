EDMONTON -- Former MLA for Stony Plain Erin Babcock passed away Saturday after a short battle with cancer.

She was 38.

She was elected in 2015 representing the electoral district of Stony Plain, running as a member of the New Democratic Party.

Babcock was diagnosed with uterine cancer in May 2018.

Tributes poured in from political leaders across Alberta in memory of Babcock.

The leader of Alberta's NDP, Rachel Notley, recalled Babcock as having heart, grit, determination and fun.

"She was a wonderful friend to those around her, a dedicated mother, and was passionate about serving her constituents as their MLA," Notley said in a written release.

"Her dedication inspired all who knew her. We all feel this loss deeply and are sending our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones.”