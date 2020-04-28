EDMONTON -- Among the countless homes devastated by flood waters in Fort McMurray, Brian Jean has lost his home again, four years after it was destroyed by fire.

In 2017, the fires raged through the city of Fort McMurray, destroying everything in its path.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and rebuilt, only to be flooded by the swollen Athabasca and Clearwater rivers.

Brian Jean rebuilt the home he lost to the fire, it's still standing, but is now underwater.

"It's under about eight or 10 feet of water from the last video I saw," said Jean.

Jean hadn't moved in yet, but his son and grandkids had. He says they had to be evacuated because they couldn't get out, due to the rising flood waters.

At his parents' house, where he had been staying, the river water spilled into the yard, and the basement. Jean says, he's set up a line of defence.

"Putting sand and gravel and dirt around the window wells right now to keep the water out," said Jean.

The flooding caught them off guard, like many, so they weren't able to save anything from the new house, Jean calling it "a complete write-off." However, they've packed up a truckload worth of belongings from his parents' house, and Jean's wife and infant daughter have taken it to Edmonton for safe-keeping, while Jean stays behind.

"I've seen a lot of people packing up and leaving, and taking what they can with them, and that's all we can do."

He hopes to watch the water recede soon, so his community can get the help it needs financially and emotionally.

"It is going to be I think even more horrific than the fire in many, many ways."

As devastating as this has been for him, he's drawing from positivity to cope. Four years ago, he lost his son Michael to lymphoma. He reminds himself houses are just things.

"Life you cannot replace," said Jean, while choking back tears. "So I would say to everyone to remember how important those people are who are next to you right now."

A perspective that persists, as so much around him unfolds out of his control.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman.