A study has found more than 1,000 Fort McMurray junior and high school students meet the criteria for a mental illness diagnoses as a result of the 2016 wildfires.

As part of a study by a group including researchers from the University of Alberta, Fort McMurray Catholic and public Schools surveyed 70 per cent of its Grade 7-12 students to determine the psychological impacts the fires.

Of the 3,070 students—both in the area or out of town at the time of the wildfire—surveyed, 46 per cent met criteria for a probable diagnosis of PTSD, anxiety, depression or substance abuse.

The study concluded disasters have a negative impact on youth mental health, and the importance of support for youth after the disaster.