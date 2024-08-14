Fort Road open with six lanes as Yellowhead Trail construction continues

Traffic on Fort Road can flow at full capacity again years of construction work to widen the street.

The construction was part of the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion project, a multi-year project to improve Yellowhead Trail and some surrounding roads.

In October 2023, Fort Road was partially reopened after closing to accommodate ongoing work on the CN rail crossing.

On Wednesday, the city announced that the road is open at full capacity, with three lanes in both directions.

Fort Road also has "improved access to businesses" through the new 125 Avenue collector road, according to the city. That road links Yellowhead Trail, Industrial Heights and commercial businesses west of Fort Road and along 82 Street.

"This development will boost commercial growth, with new projects already underway," the City of Edmonton said in a news release.

Work on the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion project is expected to continue until 2027.